Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - November 28
Anthony Edwards and Chet Holmgren are two players to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) meet at Target Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves' Last Game
The Timberwolves won their previous game versus the Grizzlies, 119-97, on Sunday. Edwards starred with 24 points, and also had five rebounds and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|24
|5
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Mike Conley
|18
|4
|10
|1
|0
|6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|18
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards posts 26.6 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, making 46.6% of shots from the floor and 37% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.8 points, 8.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 12.1 points, 11.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocks (fifth in league).
- Mike Conley puts up 10.4 points, 2.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Kyle Anderson's numbers for the season are 7.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 54% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|25.6
|5.5
|5.5
|1.7
|0.7
|2.3
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|24.8
|8.8
|3.1
|1
|0.9
|2.4
|Rudy Gobert
|12.2
|10.6
|1.4
|0.5
|2.2
|0
|Mike Conley
|10.3
|2.7
|6.7
|0.9
|0.1
|2.3
|Kyle Anderson
|6.9
|3.6
|3.6
|0.7
|1
|0.1
