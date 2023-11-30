The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) take on the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Butler (-1.5) 138.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Butler (-1.5) 139.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

  • Butler is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Texas Tech has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, just one of the Red Raiders games has hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Butler is 79th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).
  • Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

