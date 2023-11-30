Marcus Johansson will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Johansson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Johansson has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In one of 20 games this season, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In seven of 20 games this season, Johansson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Johansson has an assist in seven of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Johansson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 3 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.