The Utah Jazz (6-12) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) after losing three consecutive road games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Jazz matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-10.5) 221.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-10.5) 222 -520 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a +115 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 106.2 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

The Jazz put up 112.9 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 119.7 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -122 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

These two teams score 225.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 225.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has covered nine times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1300 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.