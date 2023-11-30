Northwest Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) welcome in the Utah Jazz (4-7) at Target Center, beginning on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, KJZZ

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards posts 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 60.0% from downtown (eighth in NBA) with 4.0 made treys per game (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.0% from the field and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Naz Reid averages 16.0 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.0% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Jazz are receiving 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.

Keyonte George gives the Jazz 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Jazz 112.2 Points Avg. 114.0 105.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 48.3% Field Goal % 46.1% 35.8% Three Point % 36.9%

