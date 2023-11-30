Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves-Utah Jazz matchup at Target Center on Thursday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -112) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 26.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday is 5.3 higher than his season scoring average (21.2).
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 8.5.
  • Towns has collected 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under (3.5).
  • He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
15.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -128)
  • Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 11.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -133) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • Jordan Clarkson has averaged 17.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).
  • Clarkson's season-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Clarkson has connected on 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

