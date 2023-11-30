Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Jazz on November 30, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves-Utah Jazz matchup at Target Center on Thursday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -112)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
- The 26.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday is 5.3 higher than his season scoring average (21.2).
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 8.5.
- Towns has collected 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under (3.5).
- He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|15.5 (Over: -118)
|11.5 (Over: -128)
- Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 less than Thursday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 11.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: -133)
|1.5 (Over: -161)
- Jordan Clarkson has averaged 17.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).
- Clarkson's season-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
- Clarkson has connected on 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
