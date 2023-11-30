In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Vinni Lettieri to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

Lettieri has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Lettieri has no points on the power play.

Lettieri's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:37 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:44 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

