How to Watch the Wild vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, November 30, with the Predators victorious in six straight games.
You can see the Predators try to take down the Wild on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 76 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- The Wild have 59 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 24 goals during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|20
|5
|17
|22
|10
|7
|17.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|20
|6
|12
|18
|23
|7
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|20
|11
|7
|18
|4
|8
|51%
|Ryan Hartman
|18
|7
|4
|11
|13
|13
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|20
|6
|5
|11
|5
|8
|41.6%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 18th in goals against, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|21
|12
|15
|27
|25
|13
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|21
|10
|9
|19
|6
|23
|53.5%
|Gustav Nyquist
|21
|3
|13
|16
|14
|3
|44.4%
|Roman Josi
|21
|4
|12
|16
|15
|5
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|20
|3
|9
|12
|19
|10
|0%
