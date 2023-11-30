The Nashville Predators will host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, November 30, with the Predators victorious in six straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Predators try to take down the Wild on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Predators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 76 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.

The Wild have 59 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 20 5 17 22 10 7 17.6% Kirill Kaprizov 20 6 12 18 23 7 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 20 11 7 18 4 8 51% Ryan Hartman 18 7 4 11 13 13 44.1% Marco Rossi 20 6 5 11 5 8 41.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 18th in goals against, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players