Wild vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 30
Thursday's NHL games include the Nashville Predators (11-10) hosting the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The Wild are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Predators (-125) ahead of the outing, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Wild vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Predators Moneyline
|Wild Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6
|FanDuel
|-114
|-105
|5.5
Wild vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.
- The Predators have been victorious in three of their six games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).
- The Wild have been an underdog eight times this season, and have not pulled off an upset.
- Nashville is 2-3 (victorious in 40.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
- Minnesota has been an underdog with +105 odds or longer five times this season, and lost each of those games.
Wild Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|4-6
|4-4-2
|6.2
|3.80
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.80
|3.10
|6
|15.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-5-2
|5-5
|3-6-1
|6.4
|2.40
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-5-2
|2.40
|3.20
|6
|16.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-2
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-4
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|6
