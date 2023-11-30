The Nashville Predators (11-10) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at home on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-120) Wild (+100) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog in eight games this season, and did not win any of them.

Minnesota has been at least a +100 moneyline underdog eight times this season, and lost each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.

Wild vs Predators Additional Info

Wild vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 70 (9th) Goals 59 (26th) 66 (18th) Goals Allowed 76 (26th) 17 (8th) Power Play Goals 12 (23rd) 18 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (32nd)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild went 3-5-2 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line against the spread in that span.

Minnesota has hit the over in three of its past 10 games.

The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 1.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (59 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Wild's 76 total goals given up (3.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Their -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

