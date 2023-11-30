Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Predators on November 30, 2023
Player props can be found for Filip Forsberg and Mats Zuccarello, among others, when the Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Zuccarello has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Minnesota offense with 22 total points (1.1 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 18 points this season, with six goals and 12 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Joel Eriksson Ek has earned 11 goals on the season, adding seven assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Forsberg is Nashville's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 12 goals and 15 assists this season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|6
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly has 19 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.