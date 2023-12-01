The Towson Tigers (3-4) take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Midco Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota State vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Midco Sports 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

South Dakota State is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 95th.

The Jackrabbits put up 12.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Tigers allow (63.6).

South Dakota State is 3-4 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

At home, the Jackrabbits allowed 3.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than in away games (71.9).

At home, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule