How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Towson Tigers (3-4) take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Midco Sports 1.
South Dakota State vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: Midco Sports 1
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- South Dakota State is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 95th.
- The Jackrabbits put up 12.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Tigers allow (63.6).
- South Dakota State is 3-4 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Jackrabbits allowed 3.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than in away games (71.9).
- At home, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|George Mason
|L 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|W 65-54
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 92-70
|Frost Arena
|12/1/2023
|Towson
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/5/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Intrust Bank Arena
