Friday's contest that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) against the Towson Tigers (3-4) at Sanford Sports Pentagon is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of South Dakota State. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Midco Sports 1

Midco Sports 1 Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota State vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 68, Towson 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-1.0)

South Dakota State (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

South Dakota State has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Towson is 2-5-0. The Jackrabbits are 3-1-0 and the Tigers are 0-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while allowing 72.4 per contest to rank 208th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential overall.

South Dakota State ranks 160th in the nation at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 31.7 its opponents average.

South Dakota State connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (61st in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (27th in college basketball), compared to the 9.7 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

The Jackrabbits rank 131st in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 236th in college basketball defensively with 92.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Dakota State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jackrabbits commit 11.7 per game (167th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (259th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.