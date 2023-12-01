The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) face the Towson Tigers (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Towson Game Information

South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Mayo: 22.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

22.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Charlie Easley: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle: 14.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Luke Appel: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Kalen Garry: 6.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota State vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 71.8 178th 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 288th 29.8 Rebounds 34.1 52nd 347th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 338th 10.7 Assists 14.0 105th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

