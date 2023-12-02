How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
There is no shortage of excitement on today's Serie A schedule, including Empoli FC playing Genoa CFC.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Serie A action here. Take a look at the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Genoa CFC vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC is on the road to face Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Genoa CFC (-105)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+290)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Lazio vs Cagliari
Cagliari travels to play Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Lazio (-160)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+400)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch AC Milan vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio travels to take on AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: AC Milan (-245)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+550)
- Draw: (+360)
