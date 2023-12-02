On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in South Dakota should have their eyes on the Sacramento State Hornets versus the South Dakota Coyotes in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

