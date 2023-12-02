The Villanova Wildcats and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in the NCAA Division I Championship - Quarterfinals in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Dakota.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: DakotaDome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: DakotaDome
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.