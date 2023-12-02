Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Montana Grizzlies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits hit the field in the NCAA Division I Football Championship in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 15
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Sunday, January 7
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
