The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -6.5 222.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in eight of 18 games this season.

Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 217.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 11 (84.6%) of those contests.

Minnesota has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 8 44.4% 112.3 225.9 105.3 227.4 221.3 Hornets 14 82.4% 113.6 225.9 122.1 227.4 230.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over five times.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in eight opportunities in road games.

The 112.3 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 9.8 fewer points than the Hornets allow (122.1).

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 10-8 5-3 9-9 Hornets 7-10 4-5 11-6

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Point Insights

Timberwolves Hornets 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-7 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-7 105.3 Points Allowed (PG) 122.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 10-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 13-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

