How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- Minnesota has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 11th.
- The Timberwolves record 9.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Hornets allow (122.1).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Timberwolves have played worse when playing at home this year, scoring 112.2 points per game, compared to 112.4 per game on the road.
- Minnesota is ceding 100 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (111.9).
- The Timberwolves are making 11.7 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Hip
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.