The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • USC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).
  • USC has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Gonzaga is 5-0 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 237th.
  • The Bulldogs' 83.0 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 68.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • Gonzaga is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively USC played better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.
  • The Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.2.
  • At home, USC averaged 2.0 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 84.8.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Gonzaga made more treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Syracuse W 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 UCLA W 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 81-65 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.