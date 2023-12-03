The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jared Spurgeon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

  • Spurgeon is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Spurgeon has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 81 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

