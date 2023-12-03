When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In 10 of 21 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus one assist.
  • Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:03 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:42 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:17 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:47 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 21:28 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
