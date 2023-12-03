Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
Can we anticipate Patrick Maroon lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- Maroon has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 81 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
