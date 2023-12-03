Sunday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) and Loyola Marymount Lions (2-4) matching up at Gersten Pavilion has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Coyotes, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Coyotes' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in an 84-65 win over Northern Iowa.

South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 68, Loyola Marymount 63

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes picked up their signature win of the season on November 18 by registering an 83-71 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 89-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Coyotes are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

South Dakota has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 89) on November 18

84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 123) on November 29

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 260) on November 14

72-52 over South Carolina State (No. 336) on November 25

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Tori Deperry: 10.9 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.9 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

9.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Walker Demers: 8.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes put up 69.4 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (195th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

