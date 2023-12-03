The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) will meet the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Western Hall. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

James Dent Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Drew Cisse: 7.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Ryan Myers: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jesiah West: 4.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Tay Knox: 3.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Trenton Massner: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 144th 73.0 Points Scored 69.3 235th 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 30.2 266th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.9 39th 128th 13.7 Assists 12.2 249th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

