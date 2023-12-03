South Dakota vs. Western Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 3
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) host the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) after winning three straight home games. The Leathernecks are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.
South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Macomb, Illinois
- Venue: Western Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Western Illinois
|-1.5
|145.5
Coyotes Betting Records & Stats
- South Dakota has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points only twice this season.
- South Dakota has a 152.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
- South Dakota is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Western Illinois (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than South Dakota (2-2-0) this season.
South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Western Illinois
|2
|33.3%
|70.3
|152.9
|71.9
|141.3
|142.2
|South Dakota
|2
|50%
|82.6
|152.9
|69.4
|141.3
|146.8
Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends
- The Coyotes' 82.6 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.9 points, South Dakota is 1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Western Illinois
|2-4-0
|1-0
|2-4-0
|South Dakota
|2-2-0
|1-1
|2-2-0
South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Western Illinois
|South Dakota
|10-4
|Home Record
|8-6
|5-9
|Away Record
|2-11
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-9-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.3
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.5
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
