The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) welcome in the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.2% the Leathernecks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Dakota has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

The Coyotes are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 42nd.

The Coyotes put up an average of 82.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.9 points, South Dakota is 5-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Dakota scored 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.5.

In 2022-23, the Coyotes gave up 3.1 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (75.9).

Beyond the arc, South Dakota sunk fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) too.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule