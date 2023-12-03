The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) welcome in the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.2% the Leathernecks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, South Dakota has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 42nd.
  • The Coyotes put up an average of 82.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.9 points, South Dakota is 5-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Dakota scored 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Coyotes gave up 3.1 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (75.9).
  • Beyond the arc, South Dakota sunk fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) too.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northland W 100-48 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/26/2023 Air Force L 58-57 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/28/2023 Waldorf W 93-71 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
12/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center

