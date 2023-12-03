The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) will host the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Illinois vs. South Dakota matchup.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

ESPN+

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Illinois Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Western Illinois (-1.5) 144.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Illinois (-1.5) 145.5 -112 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends

South Dakota has won two games against the spread this season.

The Coyotes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Western Illinois has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Leathernecks games have gone over the point total twice this season.

