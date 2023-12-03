How to Watch the Wild vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 3, with the Blackhawks having lost five consecutive road games.
The Wild-Blackhawks game will air on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network, so tune in to catch the action.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 21st in goals against, conceding 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
- The Wild's 65 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|21
|5
|18
|23
|11
|7
|21.1%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|21
|7
|13
|20
|24
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|21
|11
|7
|18
|6
|8
|50.5%
|Marco Rossi
|21
|6
|6
|12
|5
|9
|40.8%
|Patrick Maroon
|21
|3
|8
|11
|6
|6
|47.6%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks concede 3.7 goals per game (81 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|22
|11
|8
|19
|13
|19
|41%
|Philipp Kurashev
|16
|4
|9
|13
|5
|8
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|22
|7
|5
|12
|9
|13
|44.8%
|Ryan Donato
|22
|4
|6
|10
|10
|19
|41.4%
|Nick Foligno
|22
|2
|7
|9
|8
|20
|48.1%
