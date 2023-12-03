Wild vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-15), losers of five road games in a row, visit the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-300)
|Blackhawks (+240)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won four of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).
- Minnesota has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
- The Wild have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota's 21 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|65 (27th)
|Goals
|55 (30th)
|77 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|81 (24th)
|13 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (29th)
|23 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (18th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 3-5-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Three of Minnesota's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Wild's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 65 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Wild are ranked 21st in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (77 total) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-12) ranks them 26th in the league.
