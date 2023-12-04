The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kings 117 - Pelicans 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

  • Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.3)
  • Pick OU: Under (235.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 230.2
  • The Pelicans (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Kings (10-8-0) this season.
  • As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
  • Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (nine out of 21).
  • The Kings have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season while the Pelicans have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

  • Offensively, the Kings are averaging 116.5 points per game (10th-ranked in league). They are ceding 116.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (21st-ranked).
  • Sacramento ranks 17th in the NBA with 44 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per game.
  • The Kings are dishing out 27.3 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2023-24.
  • With 13.1 turnovers per game, Sacramento ranks 12th in the NBA. It forces 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Kings rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Performance Insights

  • In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 15th in the NBA on offense (114 points scored per game) and 16th on defense (113.2 points allowed).
  • New Orleans grabs 44.2 rebounds per game and give up 44.4 boards, ranking 12th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • With 26 assists per game, the Pelicans are 13th in the league.
  • New Orleans commits 13.3 turnovers per game and force 14.2 per game, ranking 14th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are ranked 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.