How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 4
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Sunday.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Sunday's Liga MX action.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas travels to face Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+115)
- Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+225)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC journeys to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-235)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+600)
- Draw: (+390)
