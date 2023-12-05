Tuesday's game features the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 88-63 win for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no line set.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-24.7)

Butler (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Butler has put together a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Buffalo is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulls have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 83.4 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 69.0 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball) and have a +115 scoring differential overall.

Butler wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is recording 34.8 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.0 per contest.

Butler knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Bulldogs average 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and allow 85.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Butler has won the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (204th in college basketball).

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls have been outscored by 13.8 points per game (posting 69.3 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, while giving up 83.1 per contest, 350th in college basketball) and have a -111 scoring differential.

Buffalo wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 31.9 rebounds per game, 240th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.6.

Buffalo connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc (325th in college basketball). It is making 3.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.8 per game at 41.1%.

Buffalo has committed 16.8 turnovers per game (362nd in college basketball), 6.7 more than the 10.1 it forces (310th in college basketball).

