The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Johansson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 16:14 on the ice per game.

Johansson has a goal in one of his 22 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of 22 games this year, Johansson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In seven of 22 games this season, Johansson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40% that Johansson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 22 Games 4 8 Points 1 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

