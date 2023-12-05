Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 5?
Can we anticipate Matthew Boldy scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- Boldy has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Boldy has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Boldy averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-1
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
