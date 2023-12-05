How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.
South Dakota State vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- South Dakota State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 175th.
- The Jackrabbits put up only 2.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (71.9).
- South Dakota State has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (66.6).
- In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.9.
- In home games, South Dakota State drained 3.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to away from home (30.6%).
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|W 65-54
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 92-70
|Frost Arena
|12/1/2023
|Towson
|W 61-48
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/5/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Mayville State
|-
|Frost Arena
