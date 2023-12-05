The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up 23.4 more points per game (77.4) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (54.0).
  • When it scores more than 54.0 points, Washington State is 9-0.
  • South Dakota State's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Jackrabbits record 8.4 more points per game (63.2) than the Cougars give up (54.8).
  • South Dakota State is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
  • Washington State has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.
  • This year the Jackrabbits are shooting 43.3% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Cougars concede.
  • The Cougars' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 14.5 higher than the Jackrabbits have given up.

South Dakota State Leaders

  • Brooklyn Meyer: 18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%
  • Tori Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Mesa Byom: 8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Madison Mathiowetz: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Madysen Vlastuin: 6.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ South Carolina L 78-38 Colonial Life Arena
11/24/2023 South Carolina State W 72-42 Frost Arena
11/28/2023 Washburn W 95-58 Frost Arena
12/5/2023 Washington State - Frost Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/12/2023 Dordt - Frost Arena

