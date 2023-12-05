The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

South Dakota State vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 23.4 more points per game (77.4) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (54.0).

When it scores more than 54.0 points, Washington State is 9-0.

South Dakota State's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.

The Jackrabbits record 8.4 more points per game (63.2) than the Cougars give up (54.8).

South Dakota State is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.8 points.

Washington State has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.

This year the Jackrabbits are shooting 43.3% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 14.5 higher than the Jackrabbits have given up.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Mesa Byom: 8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Mathiowetz: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

South Dakota State Schedule