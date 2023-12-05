Tuesday's game between the Washington State Cougars (9-1) and South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) going head to head at Frost Arena has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Jackrabbits enter this contest on the heels of a 95-58 win against Washburn on Tuesday.

South Dakota State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 65, South Dakota State 57

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Jackrabbits defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on November 6 by a score of 55-42.

South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 185) on November 6

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 239) on November 18

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 24

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Mesa Byom: 8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Mathiowetz: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. They're putting up 63.2 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball and are allowing 54.0 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

