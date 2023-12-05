The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (8-10-4) heading into their game against the Calgary Flames (10-11-3) currently has four players on it. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Zach Bogosian D Questionable Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 69 goals this season (3.1 per game), 23rd in the league.

Minnesota's total of 78 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 21st in the league.

They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames rank 20th in the NHL with 71 goals scored (3.0 per game).

They have the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -8.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-110) Wild (-110) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.