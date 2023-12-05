Bookmakers have listed player props for Mats Zuccarello, Elias Lindholm and others when the Minnesota Wild visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 18:18 per game.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and 14 assists to total 21 points (1.0 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Joel Eriksson Ek has 11 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 28 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 26 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 0 1 6

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Lindholm's 17 points are pivotal for Calgary. He has recorded seven goals and 10 assists in 24 games.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 2 2 0 2 4 vs. Stars Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 24 1 1 2 1

Jonathan Huberdeau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jonathan Huberdeau has posted 15 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 11 assists.

Huberdeau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 30 0 2 2 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Stars Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

