The Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George included, face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

George, in his previous game (December 2 win against the Warriors), posted 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Below, we break down George's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Paul George Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.5 23.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 6.3 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.8 PRA -- 33.6 34.5 PR -- 29.3 29.7 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.3



Paul George Insights vs. the Nuggets

George is responsible for taking 20.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.2 per game.

He's put up 8.4 threes per game, or 25.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Clippers rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.4 points per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 10.9 makes per game.

Paul George vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 37 6 8 4 0 1 1 11/14/2023 40 35 7 3 4 0 3

