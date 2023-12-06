Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-11.5
|224.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- In seven games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points.
- Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 218.7 points, 5.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Timberwolves' ATS record is 11-8-0 this season.
- Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 12, or 85.7%, of those games.
- Minnesota has played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 86.7% chance to win.
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|7
|36.8%
|112.8
|224.3
|105.9
|229.8
|221.2
|Spurs
|15
|78.9%
|111.5
|224.3
|123.9
|229.8
|230.9
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- Minnesota owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-3-0) than it does on the road (4-5-0).
- The Timberwolves put up 11.1 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Spurs give up (123.9).
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|11-8
|0-1
|10-9
|Spurs
|7-12
|0-1
|13-6
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Spurs
|112.8
|111.5
|19
|22
|0-0
|6-8
|0-0
|3-11
|105.9
|123.9
|2
|28
|10-4
|1-0
|13-1
|0-1
