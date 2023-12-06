Karl-Anthony Towns, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 6
Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Spurs' Keldon Johnson as players to watch.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves' Last Game
The Timberwolves won their previous game versus the Hornets, 123-117, on Saturday. Towns starred with 28 points, plus seven boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|28
|7
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Rudy Gobert
|26
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Naz Reid
|23
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns is putting up 22.2 points, 3.1 assists and 9 boards per game.
- Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 13.3 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 60.3% from the field (ninth in NBA).
- Mike Conley's numbers for the season are 10.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards per game.
- Naz Reid posts 12.6 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|24.8
|8.7
|3.8
|1
|0.8
|2.4
|Rudy Gobert
|14.2
|10.6
|0.9
|0.4
|2.5
|0
|Anthony Edwards
|19
|4.4
|3.6
|1
|0.5
|2.1
|Mike Conley
|10.3
|2.5
|7.3
|1.1
|0.1
|2.3
|Kyle Anderson
|7.1
|3.7
|3.8
|0.6
|0.9
|0
