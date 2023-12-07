For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brandon Duhaime a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

