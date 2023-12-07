Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 7?
In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Frederick Gaudreau to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 7-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.