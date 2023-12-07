Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Zuccarello's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In six of 23 games this season, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zuccarello has a point in 19 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 17 of 23 games this season, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Zuccarello's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 27 Points 6 6 Goals 2 21 Assists 4

