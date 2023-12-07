Will Ryan Hartman light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

