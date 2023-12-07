Wild vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - December 7
The Minnesota Wild's (9-10-4) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, December 7 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Zach Bogosian
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Wild vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 74 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 16th in the league.
- Minnesota has conceded 80 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks lead the NHL with 101 total goals (3.9 per game).
- Its goal differential (+31) makes the team second-best in the league.
Wild vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-135)
|Wild (+110)
|6.5
