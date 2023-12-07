The Minnesota Wild's (9-10-4) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, December 7 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Zach Bogosian D Questionable Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Pius Suter C Out Lower Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 74 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 16th in the league.

Minnesota has conceded 80 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks lead the NHL with 101 total goals (3.9 per game).

Its goal differential (+31) makes the team second-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-135) Wild (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.