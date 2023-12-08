South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Brown County, South Dakota today? We have you covered here.
Brown County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamlin High School at Groton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Groton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aberdeen Roncalli High School at Redfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Redfield, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
